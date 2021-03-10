Nevis Water Department moving to new location, closing to facilitate change

Photo caption: The Nevis Water Department’s new location from March 16, 2021, the Edith L. Solomon Building on the Island Main Road in Charlestown

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 10, 2021) — As of Tuesday March, 16, 2021, the Nevis Water Department (NWD) will serve the public from its new location at the Edith L. Solomon Building on the Island Main Road, in Charlestown formally occupied by Digicel.

The public is asked to note that the department will be closed on Friday March, 12 from 1:00 p.m. and throughout Monday, March 15 to facilitate moving to the new location.

Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. For any emergencies please call: (869) 665-9061 or (869) 765-5319.

The NWD wishes to apologize for any inconvenience the closures may cause to customers.

