NEVIS Water Department set to collect Solid Waste Levy from May 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 01, 2021) — The Solid Waste Levy will no longer be collected by the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) as of May 2021.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis who is also the Minister of Finance and the Minister responsible for Public Utilities in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) made the announcement at his monthly press conference on January 28, 2021, in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate.

“The Nevis Water Department [NWD] will be collecting the Solid Waste Levy on behalf of the Nevis Island Administration instead of the Nevis Electricity Company Limited during the second quarter of 2021. The necessary legislative changes, regulations, policies etc. will be put in place,” he said.

Mr. Brantley also used the opportunity to announce that the offices of the NWD would be relocating elsewhere in Charlestown due to health concerns.

“The Nevis Water Department will also be relocating their offices shortly to better serve the public and to avoid a potential rising health issue with the presence of mold at their old office. The offices including the billing section will be in the Solomon Arcade which is located opposite the War Memorial in the heart of Charlestown,” he said.

On the matter of the NWD’s disconnection programme which will be implemented on March 01, 2021, for non-payment, the Premier sought the public’s cooperation.

“The Water Department is asking all persons, entities and businesses who are in arrears to settle all outstanding debts with the Nevis Water Department as soon as possible. The department will implement a disconnection programme due to non-payment starting March 1st, 2021.

“You’re given I believe ample time. Your full cooperation and understanding will be greatly appreciated as we seek to improve the services to the general public,” he said.

Mr. Brantley explained that the department took the decision to embark on the disconnection programme because of the vast amount of outstanding bills owed.

“Now why are we engaging in this? … the numbers are simply staggering; the numbers are staggering and the kind of people and businesses on the list for not paying for water will make even the hardest heart cry.

“I believe that all of us must play our part, and it cannot be fair that the single mother who is currently unemployed is trying to find a little money each month to pay for water and big companies and wealthy people in the community are refusing to pay. The same is true of electricity,” he said.

The Premier added that it appears there are some persons in the community are refusing to settle their bills.

“There seems to be a cadre of people in the community who feel that these things ought to be free for them … but the minute that water goes off … are off to the media, social media.

“They abuse everybody because there’s no water in the pipes but somehow, we seem to forget that the staff has to be paid; that the generation of water to bring it to your homes cost money, and that water is currently a heavily subsidised commodity. They say water is life but is one of the cheapest commodities that is available,” he said.

Mr. Brantley said the time had come for people to be simply responsible citizens, adding that the Nevis Island Administration is not seeking to put any additional burden or hardship on the people of Nevis. He urged persons to make the necessary payments on their outstanding bills.

“We understand the situation but I go back to my analogy, it is unfair for the single mother, the struggling father, the old grandmother to have to find the resources to get water and electricity and persons who we know can pay, business that we know can pay refuse to pay, and so we are getting serious, and I’m making the announcement openly that persons can go in, do the right thing, and if you cannot pay all that is okay.