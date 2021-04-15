Nevis Water Department to close early for training purposes

Photo caption: Nevis Water Department logo

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 14, 2021) — The Nevis Water Department is advising the public to take note of its early closure from Monday April 19 to Tuesday April 22, 2021.

The department will be opened from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the four days to facilitate training of its billing staff.

Regular opening hours will resume on Friday April, 23, 2021.

The department regrets any inconvenience the early closure may cause and thanks the public for its understanding.

