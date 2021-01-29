Nevis Water Department To Commence Disconnections in March

Photo caption: Nevis Water Department logo

The Nevis Water Deparment has issued a revised disconnection schedule.

In a press release Friday morning, the Deparment advised that disconnections would commence throughout the island of Nevis on March 01, 2021.

The release read as follows:

The Nevis Water Department wishes to advise all of its valued customers that disconnections would be conducted throughout the island of Nevis beginning March 01, 2021.

Customers who are in arrears for more than 90 days are encouraged to settle their outstanding amounts on their water bills on or before the above mentioned date.

We look forward to your kind co-operation and understanding during this time.

Sorry for any inconvenience caused.