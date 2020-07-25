New Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations Are Now In Effect In St. Kitts And Nevis Up To Next Saturday, August 1st, 2020

New Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations Are Now In Effect In St. Kitts And Nevis Up To Next Saturday, August 1st, 2020

Last Updated on July 25, 2020

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has published new Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations, which may be cited as the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 11) Regulations, 2020.

These new Regulations came into operation today, Saturday, July 25th at 5:00am and shall expire at 4:59am on Saturday, August 1st, 2020.

The established curfew schedule remains the same: a curfew is in place from 12:00 midnight of one day until 4:59am the following day. This means that people will be allowed to move freely, and businesses and enterprises will be allowed to operate, from 5:00am to 11:59pm of each day from Saturday, July 25th to Friday, July 31st, 2020.

The mandatory wearing of masks in public places remains in effect and so do social distancing and physical distancing protocols. For instance, Regulation 7 states:

Any establishment, that is permitted to operate pursuant to the provisions of these Regulations, shall make the necessary arrangements to facilitate social distancing and physical distancing and shall

(a) ensure that all customers and staff maintain physical distancing of at least six feet (6ft.) in or outside of their business, if in a line to enter the business;

(b) determine the total number of persons that may be permitted in the establishment at any one time by permitting one person for every thirty square feet of store space;

(c) place distance markers at least six feet apart, indicating where each customer must stand on a line at a check out point or other line;

(d) place distance markers at least six feet apart on the outside of the establishment, indicating where customers must stand while waiting to enter the establishment.

Regulation 19 states: A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or to both and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.

Advertisements