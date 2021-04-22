New entry requirements for fully vaccinated people effective May 1

The Government of Grenada is reducing the quarantine requirement for fully vaccinated people entering the country.

Members of Cabinet have agreed that effective 1 May 2021, persons providing proof of full vaccination will only be required to quarantine for up to 48 hours, pending a negative result from a PCR test, administered on entry.

Travellers will still be required to provide a negative PCR test result, valid up to 72-hours prior to the start of travel.

An application for travel authorisation must be completed prior to travel, via the website, travelauth.health.gov.gd.

Additionally, the PCR test to be administered in Grenada must be paid for prior to this application. Payments are accepted online via the Government’s payment portal, pay.gov.gd.

People are considered fully vaccinated 2 weeks after the second dose of a 2-dose vaccine such as AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 weeks after a single dose in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Arriving passengers will not be permitted to leave quarantine until medical clearance is granted.

Persons who are not fully vaccinated or unable to provide proof of their vaccination will be required to quarantine for up to 7 days, with a PCR test being administered on day 5.

Prime Minister Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell said Government’s policies throughout the pandemic have been geared towards safeguarding the health of the population but at the same time, these policies have remained agile enough to adapt to the changes taking place as the pandemic evolves.

Source: GIS