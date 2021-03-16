New NTA campaign promotes Nevis as a health and wellness destination

Photo caption: Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the Nevis Tourism Authority

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 16, 2021) – – The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has launched a new campaign, #JustBeNevis, promoting the island as a health and wellness destination.

Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the NTA, said the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted Nevis to refocus its tourism offerings.

In an interview with the Department of Information on March 16, 2021, she said the island is perfectly positioned to attract persons seeking to improve their health and well-being, especially in light of the anxieties created by the pandemic.

“I think that COVID-19 has presented so many challenges for us and a lot more people are focusing on their wellness, how their mental health is doing.











Photos: Images from the #JustBeNevis health and wellness campaign video

“I know a lot of people have been devastated by the pandemic but what we saw was an opportunity to highlight our health and wellness offerings.

“We have yoga instructors. We have the Bath Springs. We have the Nevis Peak. We have so many things to offer as it relates to health and wellness and we thought it was really important to highlight that in this video and overall campaign.”

The NTA campaign features a 1:20 minute video that invites potential visitors to enjoy relaxing activities such as beach yoga, body massages and other spa treatments, as well as outdoor pursuits, against the backdrops of breathtaking scenery and panoramic views.⁠

The video invites viewers to “start dreaming up your very own self-care trip to Nevis”.

Ms. Yarde said, “We really want to position Nevis as a health and wellness destination. We understand that the new era of tourism will be more meaningful; people are looking for more meaningful reasons to travel.

“Nevis is the ideal location to escape from the stresses of everyday life and relax and rejuvenate in a lush, natural environment.”

The NTA’s #JustBeNevis video can be viewed on the Nevis Naturally Facebook page.

