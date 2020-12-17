NEW TRAFFIC LIGHTS COMING TO DOWNTOWN BASSETERRE

Source: SKNIS

Vehicular traffic flow in downtown Basseterre will be streamlined further in the coming weeks as the government moves forward with Phase 2 of the Traffic Control System.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Shawn Richards, noted that technicians from Jamaica are currently on the island to assist with the project.

Seven additional areas have been identified for the second phase. Honourable Richards highlighted the intersections where the additional traffic lights will be installed on Wednesday (December 16) while contributing to the Budget Debate in the National Assembly.

These are the junction by Wellington Road and Dickinson Street next to the gas station. The intersection of College Street and Cayon Street, the intersection of College Street and Central Street, as well as the intersection of College Street and the Bay Road. Traffic lights will also be placed at three sections along the Bay Road. These are by the Port Zante Roundabout, by Sand Down Road, as well as the intersection of Bird Rock Road.

“We are expecting based on the timelines that have been provided that those new traffic lights should be up and running by the end of January,” the deputy prime minister stated.

Traffic lights were introduced to St. Kitts and Nevis for the first time on February 13, 2018.

