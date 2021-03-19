NEWLY PROMOTED SUPERINTENDENTS PLEDGE TO WORK EVEN HARDER

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 19, 2021 (RSCNPF): “Hard work is what got us here and we are prepared to work harder and support the High Command,” Acting Superintendent Everton Mitchum assured shortly after receiving his letter stating that he had been promoted effective November 01, 2020.

He was responding to the congratulatory messages, advice and encouragement given to him, and two others, by the members of the Executive Command. Acting Superintendents James Francis and James Sutton also received their promotion letters on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Acting Superintendent Sutton thanked the Executive Command for the opportunity to be promoted.

“If we can motivate our staff it will go well to moving the organisation forward. We will have our differences, but we must be respectful with our discourse. As leaders we must be able to bridge and bring everybody on board to achieve our objectives. As leaders we must be flexible and with our flexibility we will advance the organisation,” he said.

Acting Superintendent Francis said that he also felt motivating others was a part of his responsibility.

“I will continue doing what I have been doing and try to be a better person than I was yesterday. Thanks for the opportunity to showcase my ability as a Superintendent,” he said.

During a brief and modest ceremony at the Police Headquarters, the members of the Executive Command congratulated the Officers. They all stressed the importance of them being effective leaders. The newly promoted Superintendents were encouraged to implement some of the recommendations they put forward during the interviews to build the organisation. The Officers were advised to be decisive with their actions and to be transparent when executing their duties. They were asked to share their wisdom with the men and women under their command and to find ways to motivate them to carry out the mandate of the organisation.

