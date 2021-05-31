Photo caption: Hon. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds, Member of the Opposition in the Nevis Island Assembly;

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis; Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party

On Wednesday May 26, 2021 the Honourable Premier of Nevis Mark Brantley met with the Parliamentary Opposition Member, the Honourable Cleone Stapleton Simmonds and Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party, Dr. Janice Daniel Hodge at his offices at the Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate to brief the members of the Opposition on the progress thus far in the fight against COVID-19 and to enlist the assistance and partnership of the Opposition in encouraging the people of Nevis to get vaccinated.

The meeting was frank and cordial and lasted just over two hours. It allowed the Leader of Government and the Opposition to exchange views on the vaccination effort on Nevis to date and the parties explored what kind of partnership could be forged to fight this COVID-19 threat together.

Both sides agreed that COVID-19 poses an existential threat to Nevis and both sides accepted that vaccination is critical to allow the island to re-open fully and for a turnaround in the local economy, especially the tourism sector.



The Opposition requested and the Government agreed to provide the Opposition with access to the expert medical advice and technical information disseminated to the Government by the medical professionals and the COVID-19 Task Force.

The parties agreed that the Opposition would inform the Premier of how they think country could best return to normalcy, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and chart a way forward thereafter.

