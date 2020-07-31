NIA Announces New Initiatives To Honour Victims of MV Christena Disaster

Last Updated on July 31, 2020

By: Tito J. Chapman

Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley has announced three new initiatives in memory of the lives lost on August 1, 1970.

Brantley made the announcement early today at special sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly which featured presentations from former prime ministers, former premiers and the current prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.

During his remarks Brantley said:

Mr. President, after consultation with my colleagues in the Nevis Island Cabinet, I wish to announce three new initiatives from the Nevis Island Administration in memory of the lives lost on that fateful day.

The initiatives are:

1. The Christena Memorial Scholarship – to give assistance to persons for study in the field of Maritime and Port Operations.

2. The Christena Memorial Fund – The Nevis Island Administration, through its Youth and Sports departments, will sponsor swimming lessons each year during the summer months and these classes will be free of cost to participants.

3. The Christena Memorial Foundation – will offer assistance to persons who are doing research on the Christena disaster with a view to improving and increasing the body of literature available.

The historic Nevis Island Assembly special sitting saw all dignitaries: Prime Minister Harris, Former Prime Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, Former Prime Minister Kennedy Simmonds, Former Premier Joseph Parry and Former Premier Vance Amory paying tribute and recalling their own memories of the events on Saturday 1st, August 1970.

The MV Christena sank on its way to Nevis due to overload. 233 persons perished and 90 survived.

