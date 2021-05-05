NIA Cabinet members receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Photo caption: Nevis Island Administration Cabinet members take their second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 05, 2021 at the Charlestown Health Centre (back row l-r) Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams; Hon. Spencer Brand; Hon. Troy Liburd; Mr. Stedmon Tross; Mrs. HélèneLewis; Hon. Eric Evelyn; (front row l-r) Premier Hon. Mark Brantley and Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 05, 2021) – Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), and his Cabinet colleagues took their second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, May 05, 2021 at the Charlestown Health Centre.

Emphasizing the safety of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Premier said his Cabinet is leading by example because they want Nevis to reopen safely so that the people can get back to work.

Photo caption: Premier Hon. Mark Brantley takes second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 05, 2021 at the Charlestown Health Centre

“I’m very proud as Premier of Nevis today to be here with the members of Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration to take our second shot of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19.

“We continue to encourage our people to go out and get vaccinated. It is the only way that we are certain that we can get the island reopened and get back to work. So please go out and get vaccinated,” he said.

He said in two weeks’ time they would be medically deemed fully vaccinated and will therefore be able to travel and move around more freely.

Photo caption: Dr. Judy Nisbett, Medical Health Officer on Nevis and Chairperson of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force and Mrs. Ermine Jeffers, Coordinator of Community Nursing Services take their second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on May 05, 2021 at the Charlestown Health Centre

The Premier’s wife Mrs. Sharon Brantley; several senior government officials; Dr. Judy Nisbett, Medical Health Officer on Nevis and Chair of the Nevis COVID-19 Task Force; and senior nurses, who also took their first dose of the vaccine 10 weeks prior, had their second COVID-19 jab on Wednesday.

Dr. Nisbett informed that the Ministry of Health continues its inoculation drive, noting that 44 persons took their first dose of the vaccine during the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Charlestown Health Centre on May 01, 2021.As at May 04, 3079 persons on Nevis had taken their first dose of the vaccine.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is being provided to the population free of cost at the island’s six health centres.

