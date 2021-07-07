NIA to commission its CCTV surveillance program shortly

Photo caption: CCTV cameras mounted at the Stoney Grove roundabout in Charlestown, Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 07, 2021) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has installed a number of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras around Nevis as it prepares for the imminent commissioning of its state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance program.

Hon. Mark Brantley gave a recent update on the crime prevention and detection initiative, pointing out that the system is equipped with the latest technology.

“One of the primary responsibilities of any government is to keep people safe. We shall shortly formally commission our CCTV island-wide coverage in phases to better prevent and detect crime and provide another layer of security to our people…

“We are not just doing a basic CCTV system. I am advised that the system will have capacities, for example, license plate recognition and so it would very important that that information is immediately available to our law enforcement so that we know exactly who is moving and for what purpose. So that is going to be critical,” he said.

At his monthly press conference on June 29, the Premier informed that a technician from Mexico had traveled to Nevis in May and worked in a bubble to install the video wall, monitors, computers, and access control at the CCTV Command Centre.

Photo caption; CCTV Command Centre, Charlestown, Nevis

“We have been working on this all during this COVID pandemic…We had a snag in terms of equipment where the incorrect cabling was sent, but I’m advised that that cabling should be here shortly and once that’s installed then the Centre will be fully operationalized.”

Local technicians continue to install cameras all across the island.

Mr. Brantley said although the incidence of crime on the island has steadily been trending downward the NIA is committed to continuing the fight against crime.

“Even though crime has not been topical we continue to equip ourselves and to prepare, understanding that crime is a social phenomenon and it can happen at any time despite best efforts.”

He applauded the efforts of Mr. Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary in the Premier’s Office and Mr. Theon Drew in the NIA’s Information Technology (IT) Department in moving the project forward despite the unprecedented setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brantley also thanked Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris, Minister of National Security in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Mr. Osmond Petty, Permanent Secretary in Ministry of National Security for their strong support of this critical project for the island of Nevis.

