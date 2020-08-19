Photo caption: Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning and the area representative for the Parish of St. Paul’s (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 19, 2020) — The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is appealing to land owners in the St. Pauls’ area to consider selling the lands to the government at reasonable rates for home construction.

During an NIA town hall meeting at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown on August 13, 2020, Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning and area representative for the Parish of St. Paul’s, indicated that as the demand for housing increases, the government is desirous of acquiring land for home construction in the area.

“There’s a significant demand for housing in the St. Paul’s area. The good people at Housing [Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation] would have a file of over 100 applicants for housing in the St. Paul’s area.

“Hon. Alexis Jeffers [Minister of Housing and Land] would have indicated just last week that there are plans to acquire some additional lands in the Charlestown area, and I want to make an appeal to persons in the constituency of St. Paul’s who might have significant tracts of land, I believe that the government is willing to purchase that land at an acceptable and reasonable price,” he said.

The minister suggested that persons who own large tracts of land for many years in the area can contact the NIA indicating their desire to sell.

“I understand that we are in the town area, and the price of land may be what it is but if the resources are available I’m sure we can work something out to help develop the constituency of St. Paul’s,” Mr. Brand said.

He noted that the NIA has an ambitious housing agenda and construction of affordable homes for the people of Nevis will resume once financing from the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board becomes available.

