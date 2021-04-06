NIA’s Minister of Culture pleased with the success of Easter Weekend activities on Nevis

Photo caption: Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (furthest right) with St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security staff during their fun day at the FIT Park, Nevis on April 04, 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 06, 2021) – Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is commending residents and visitors for hosting and participating in fun and wholesome activities on Nevis over the Easter holiday weekend.

“As the Minister of Social Development I want to say how pleased I am with the way things unfolded for the Easter weekend here on Nevis.

“I must say that I was extremely heartened with the way all of the activities went. I think they were all very family-oriented, you saw a lot of families coming together and having good, clean fun with no violence whatsoever.

Photo caption: Hon. Eric Evelyn with youths at the Jerry and Ursulla Fyfield Memorial Camp at New River, Nevis on April 04, 2021

“I really love what I saw in all of the events, the community togetherness; the community spirit was very much present,” he told the Department of Information on April 06, 2021.The Minister said he was delighted to see Easter traditions being kept alive, such as persons attending church on Easter Sunday, camping, conkie-making, and kite flying.

He participated in many of the events held over the long weekend.

Photo caption: Large turnout at the annual Good Friday Kite Flying Extravaganza at The Flats, Nevis on April 02, 2021

“Easter is something that is very special to us as Nevisians.

“I was fortunate enough to attend numerous activities including the kite flying extravaganza at The Flats in Cole Hill on Good Friday, then on Easter Sunday I would have attended service at the St. Georges Anglican Church where I worshipped with the Department of Youth for the start of Youth Month.

“On that Sunday as well I would have visited the Social Security sports at the F.I.T. Park. I would have also been to cricket at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park, and in the evening I would have visited the closing of the Jerry and Ursulla Fyfield Memorial Camp at New River,” he said.

On Easter Monday (April 05) Mr. Evelyn attended the Youth Beach Games hosted by the Department of Youth at Oualie Beach and also a fun day at the Hard Times play field put on by the Unified Community Group.

Photo caption: Hon. Eric Evelyn (centre) participates in the Department of Youth Beach Games at Oualie, Nevis on April 05, 2021

Hon. Evelyn took the opportunity to thank the hundreds of Kittitians who traveled to Nevis over the weekend.

“What I particularly liked also was that scores of persons from St. Kitts converged on Nevis for the Easter weekend and it shows that bond of friendship and family between these two islands. Those bonds are stronger than ever and it was very evident over the Easter weekend.

“I want to thank all the people who came over from St. Kitts. I know that you would have had a wonderful time. Let us continue to live in Unity; let us continue to live as one,” he said.

