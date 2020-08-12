No Active Cases of COVID-19 in SKN

Last Updated on August 12, 2020

By: T. Chapman

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws (on Wednesday) confirmed that there are no active cases of COVID -19 in St. Kitts and Nevis. This means that active cases in the Federation, once again stands at zero and all 17 cases have recovered.

The CMO revealed that since the closure of the borders, 163 nationals have returned to the Federation.

We continue to test suspected cases and trace their contacts. Also, we continue to test nationals from hotspots, so far we have tested 1158 nationals. Dr. Laws

Presently, there are 51 persons in quaratine. 24 on St. Kitts and 27 on Nevis.

At present there are no active cases of COVID-19 in the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Hazel Laws

Healths officials are advising residents to continue to practice good hygiene, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings in shared public spaces where social distancing may not be possible.