No Actives Cases of COVID-19 On Nevis

By: Staff Writer

Nevis has recorded two more recoveries; the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 on Nevis is Six (6), a 100 percent recovery rate.

As of, (12th October 2020), the number of persons in mandatory quarantine is (33). There are no isolated cases.



To date, there has been no COVID-19 related deaths.

The island of Nevis has been receiving repatriated citizens and residents. So far, 216 persons have been repatriated over 165 days. 183 of the repatriated citizens and residents were tested and released.

St. Kitts and Nevis has a total of 19 recoveries; 13 on St. Kitts and 6 on Nevis.