NO LIGHTING UP OF “SPLIFF” IN PUBLIC, POLICE WARNS CANNABIS SMOKERS

Source Information: SKNIS

Cannabis “spliff” smokers in St. Kitts and Nevis are being strongly cautioned to strictly follow the law of the land and to refrain from smoking in public places.

On Wednesday (January 20, 2021), Cromwell Henry, Superintendent of Police and Divisional Commander for District A, said that “while the possession of small amounts of cannabis has been decriminalized, its use in public is still a criminal offense.”

The indiscriminate smoking of marijuana at events and on street corners should stop immediately, said the senior police officer.

Section 6A (b) of the Drugs (Prevention and Abatement of the Misuse and Abuse of Drugs) Act, Cap. 9.08 states that any person found smoking cannabis or cannabis resin, in any public place, not including a registered place of worship of the Rastafarian faith, … shall be issued with a fixed penalty notice for one thousand dollars or in default of payment, shall be liable to up to twenty hours of community service, or in default to a term of five days imprisonment.

“We, therefore, are appealing to those who smoke to have consideration for those who do not smoke and confine your smoking to the privacy of your homes,” Superintendent Henry stated during the National Emergency Operations Centre COVID-19 Weekly Briefing at the NEMA Conference Room on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy, reported to the Cabinet on Monday, January 18, 2021, that the indiscriminate smoking of marijuana was creating consternation in society.