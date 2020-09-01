Non-nationals on Nevis urged to regularize status as amnesty on work permit, residency fees end

Photo caption: Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 31, 2020) – – Non-nationals on Nevis are being advised to ensure that their status on Nevis is regularized, as the three-month amnesty on work permits and residency permits ends on August 31, 2020.

Speaking at his monthly press conference on August 27, 2020, Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), urged non-nationals to regularize their status.

“A gentle reminder to the non-national community, as part of our COVID-19 response the government did grant an amnesty for work permits and residency which ends at the end of August.

“We did this to assist in a difficult environment of COVID. You’ve had three months to regularize your affairs and regularize your status here. Once the end of August comes, the regular fees will apply.

“We have given time and time and time again for individuals to regularize their status and so we urge the non-national community to comply,” he said.

Premier Brantley noted that immigration officials will enforce the law with respect to these matters.

In May 2020, as part of the NIA’s COVID-19 response, work permits were reduced from $2,500 to $1,000 and annual residency was reduced from $1,500 to $750.

Effective September 1, 2020, the cost of work permits and residency permits will revert to the initial amounts for work permits of $2,500 for 7 months to one year, and grant of annual residence (with work) – $1,500.

Work permit applications for non-nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who reside legally and have applied to work in Nevis, are available and are processed by the Premier’s Ministry of Nevis Island Administration, 2nd Floor, Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate, Nevis.

