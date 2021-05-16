Ocean Drive Magazine “Sweet Summer Escape”

BASSETERRE (14th May, 2021): This month’s issue of Ocean Drive, a luxury magazine circulated throughout South Florida, featured the Park Hyatt St. Kitts in a story highlighting some of the best Caribbean escapes located just a few hours from Florida.

The editor noted that the décor and architecture “capture the essence of St. Kitts’ rich, historic roots” and highlighted some of the amenities available to guests of the Park Hyatt St. Kitts. The story was published in-print, the full issue is available online, and the story was also posted to the magazine’s website.



Ocean Drive was first published 1993 and is a part of Modern Luxury Media. The print magazine is circulated to 50,000 affluent readers in South Florida and reaches an audience of 813,000 unique visitors on its website. Their readership boasts an average HHI of $200,000+ with 76% reporting they traveled within the past year. The readership aligns with our primary target market of Miami and the drive time communities in the catchment area and serves to support airlift out of Miami on American Airlines.

#