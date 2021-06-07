OECS Welcomes New Cohort of SDM Ambassadors

Friday, June 4, 2021 — Ahead of the 2021 Sustainable Development Movement (SDM) Summit, scheduled to be held on 22-23 September 2021, the OECS Commission recently welcomed 27 leaders from across the region and internationally as official event ambassadors.

The new cohort of SDM Ambassadors are responsible for growing the network of Movers for the SDM Summit while planning and implementing local programmes geared towards spreading awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and facilitating discussion forums that will unearth innovative solutions that are positioned to accelerate the development of the Large Ocean Developing States of the Caribbean.

A total of 254 applications were received and, following the implementation of a rigorous selection and due diligence process, 27 leaders were chosen to serve as the 2021 SDM Ambassadors.

The OECS Commission congratulates this year’s cohort of SDM Movers on their selection and takes this opportunity to introduce them to the OECS Network!

Global Ambassadors

James Adjoha – Saint Lucia

Tember Cadet – Saint Lucia

Stevan Lynn – United States of America

Zwede Hewitt – Trinidad and Tobago

Louise Victor – Saint Lucia

Tahirah Banks – Anguilla

Myriam Romuald Eluther – Guadeloupe

Rebecca Harper – Canada

Victoria Elisabeth – Martinique

Alberta Richeleu – Saint Lucia