Old Road Shock Spurs 3-1, St. Paul’s Win Again

Caption: The Old Road United players pose for a team photo before the start of their match.

KFC Old Road United delivered a shock defeat to Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs 3-1 in the SKNFA Premier League on Friday night at the Warner Park.



KFC OLD ROAD UNITED 3 – 1 H E GARDEN HOTSPURS



Scoring for Old Road

Nequan Browne 11thm in

Anthony Grant 36th min

Tiquanny Williams 87th min



Scoring for Spurs

Tishan Hanley 43rd min



Also on Friday, S.L. Horfords St. Paul’s registered their second win of the season with a 4-1 drubbing of Trafalgar Southstars.



S L HORSFORD’S ST. PAULS UTD 4 – 1 TRAFALGAR SOUTHSTARS



Scoring for St. Paul’s

Keithroy Freeman 11th min

Vinceroy Nelson 25th min

Ajani Mills 83rd min

Mahlik Clarke 90th min



Scoring for Southstars

Mazari Hodge 51st min

