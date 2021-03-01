Old Road Shock Spurs 3-1, St. Paul’s Win Again
KFC Old Road United delivered a shock defeat to Hobson Enterprises Garden Hotspurs 3-1 in the SKNFA Premier League on Friday night at the Warner Park.
KFC OLD ROAD UNITED 3 – 1 H E GARDEN HOTSPURS
Scoring for Old Road
Nequan Browne 11thm in
Anthony Grant 36th min
Tiquanny Williams 87th min
Scoring for Spurs
Tishan Hanley 43rd min
Also on Friday, S.L. Horfords St. Paul’s registered their second win of the season with a 4-1 drubbing of Trafalgar Southstars.
S L HORSFORD’S ST. PAULS UTD 4 – 1 TRAFALGAR SOUTHSTARS
Scoring for St. Paul’s
Keithroy Freeman 11th min
Vinceroy Nelson 25th min
Ajani Mills 83rd min
Mahlik Clarke 90th min
Scoring for Southstars
Mazari Hodge 51st min
