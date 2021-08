Photo Caption: Graphic with Sprinter Jason Rogers standing in the middle of the Olymic logo with the St. Kitts and Nevis flag

TOKYO, Japan – Sprinter Jason Rogers has advanced to the Men’s 100m semifinals to be held on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium.

Rogers copped third place in heat 4 of round 1 with a time of 10.21 seconds in the men’s 100m at the Tokyo Olympics.

The first of three semifinals starts at 6:15 local time on Sunday 1st August, 2021.

Rogers will be running out of lane 1 in Semifinal 3 at 6:31 a.m. tomorrow (local time).