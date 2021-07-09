One Plus 6T Updated OxygenOS 11 Change log

Yesterday, Thursday 8 July, OnePlus announced the first Open Beta. You can install Open Beta using the app itself: simply choose “Open Beta (full update)” in the app’s settings, and enable advanced mode as well.

The change log details is as follows….

System Updated to OxygenOS 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.

Game Space Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up, and block, just for your immersive gaming experience Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode) Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Camera Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display) Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）

Dark Mode Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter



It is worth noting that albeit not mentioned in official changelog, security patch level is bumped to July 2021, which is great.