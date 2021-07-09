One Plus 6T Updated OxygenOS 11 Change log
Yesterday, Thursday 8 July, OnePlus announced the first Open Beta. You can install Open Beta using the app itself: simply choose “Open Beta (full update)” in the app’s settings, and enable advanced mode as well.
The change log details is as follows….
- System
- Updated to OxygenOS 11 version
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
- Since this is a big Android update with multiple new features, the upgrade process might be a little longer, please be more patient.
- Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up, and block, just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added mistouch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
- Camera
- Updated the camera UI and optimized some of the function paths to offer a more convenient operation
- Ambient Display
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock on ambient display)
- Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
- Dark Mode
- Added a shortcut for Dark Mode, you can pull down the Quick Settings panel and find it
- Supported automatically enable by time range (path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)
- Shelf
- Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
- Added weather widget, animation effect smarter
It is worth noting that albeit not mentioned in official changelog, security patch level is bumped to July 2021, which is great.