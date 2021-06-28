Opposition MPs abstain from vote on Unnecessary 6-month Extension of State of Emergency

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party

Opposition Members of Parliament speaking on the proposed extension by 6 months of the current State of Emergency invited the Government to consider and provide recommendations to solve the human sufferings being experienced by citizens in St. Kitts and Nevis as a result of measures to manage the community spread of COVID-19.

Leader of the Opposition, the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas admonished Dr. Harris to start focusing on properly managing the pandemic instead of making sure he distributes blame to everyone except himself and his government. The Government’s poor performance in managing its COVID-19 response has caused some 400 plus individuals to contract the virus, thousands isolated and or quarantined and three unfortunate deaths.

This the opposition argues must be placed at the feet of the Prime Minister and his Government and no amount of naming and blaming and shaming would cause the Opposition or the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party to accept responsibility for the indecisions, mistakes and dysfunction within the Cabinet.

The Government was told in no uncertain terms that part of what is required is a stimulus package to assist the unemployed and underemployed, small business persons, taxi drivers and those in the hotel industry who have not earned an income in so many months. It was invited to make provisions for those quarantined and isolated, making sure they can eat and have essential items to survive instead of targeting individuals like EK and others who have stepped up to assist.

In the end members on the opposition benches felt that they could not support a State of Emergency that was too little too late and for such a long period of time, which could mean lockdowns and restrictions and further human suffering until year end.