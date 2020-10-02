Organization of the American States Offers Guest Service Gold Tourism Certification Course

Organization of the American States Offers Guest Service Gold Tourism Certification Course

The Organization of American States is offering a full scholarship for an online “Guest Service Gold Tourism Certification Course” which will be conducted by the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute in the United States.

There are 700 scholarships available to Caribbean nationals and the scholarship will cover course fee, learning materials and the certification exam.

The submission deadline for the application is Sunday 25th, October, 2020. Scholarships will be issued on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For course description and more information please click HERE.

All interested persons are required to register by clicking HERE.

