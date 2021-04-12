PAM Elects New Executive

The People’s Action Movement Executive

Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, The Hon. Shawn Richards was re-elected unopposed as the Political Leader of the People’s Action movement on Sunday 11th April.

The election took place as part of the annual caucus or delegations convention at PAM Headquarters.

Jonel Powell was also re-elected unopposed as Chairman while Lindsay Grant was re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the party.

The other executive members of the party are as follows:

Deputy Chairperson – Danielle Warner and Public Relations Officer: Delwayne Delany

General Secretary – Natasha Grey

Assistant General Secretary – Charles Morton

Treasurer – Azard Gumbs

The new executive was ratified at the 55th Convention on Sunday afternoon at the Sandy Point Playfield.