PERSON OF INTEREST IN CUSTODY IN RELATION TO TRAVIS CLARKE’S DEATH

By: Staff Writer

A person of interest who was being sought by the Police, in relation to the death of 36-year-old Travis Clarke, turned himself in on Saturday (July 17) accompanied by one of his parents.

Yesterday, Friday 16 July, Clarke was fatally shot in the Happy Hill area.

According to police, several searches and interviews have been conducted by the Police already. Earlier this morning, a vehicle used by the armed assailant to flee the scene was also recovered by the Police.

Investigations are ongoing and the police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialling 469-5391, the nearest police station or the Crime Hotline at 707.

