Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 06, 2021 (RSCNPF): Troy Francis of Conaree/Cayon for whom a Person of Interest Poster was issued is now in Police custody.

He was captured by Officers at John Street, Newtown Tuesday night (January 05).

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force thanks its media partners for disseminating the information and the public for any assistance given with this matter.

― 30 —