Persons seeking work permits, residency applications must be vaccinated

Photo caption:

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate on April 28, 2021

By: Staff Writer | Story Credit: Nevis GIS

To ensure the safety and security of the people of Nevis new measures have been put in place by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for persons seeking work permits, residency or their renewal.

Effective May 01, 2021, anyone seeking a work permit or residency or seeking to renew a work permit or their residency will have to present evidence that they have been vaccinated.

Senior Minister of Health, Premier Brantley made the announcement at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate on April 28, 2021.

We feel that this is a reasonable measure to take in the circumstances, just as persons seeking work permits and residency have to submit evidence that they are free of Tuberculosis and Syphilis. I think those are the two tests that are applied now. We are now requiring as of May 1st that they also confirm that they are vaccinated. Mark Brantley

With such a significant policy shift, Brantley called for the support of the non-national community to comply with the new requirements.

Brantley said….

This is not novel because we are seeing other places introducing it. Just yesterday I think I saw a news item saying in Turks and Caicos Islands that this is a similar approach that they’re taking and we would want the support of the non-national community in this regard. M. Brantley

Incidentally, we are advised that the non-national community constitutes the highest percentage of persons who have already taken the first shot of the vaccine and so we are optimistic that this would not impact negatively anyone. M. Brantley

Persons who are unable to take the vaccine for medical reasons must present evidence from their medical doctor. Once such information is submitted, they would be placed in the category of persons who are not allowed to take the vaccine.

Mr. Brantley urged persons who can take the vaccine to do so as the NIA believes that the measure to be implemented on May 1st is a reasonable one to combat COVID-19 at this point in time.

The Premier also addressed employers who plan to hire non-nationals, he said:

We understand that persons even in this pandemic are still seeking to relocate to Nevis. We understand that persons even in this pandemic are still seeking to find work in Nevis.

We appreciate that some institutions have to hire certain persons because the skill set might not be locally available, and so we are saying to those employers as well to employ local first and foremost, where they can, but if for any reason this skill set is not available and they require a work permit or they require a renewal of a work permit, that they invite these workers to comply with the new requirements that they must demonstrate that they are vaccinated against the COVID-19.