Rhoda Crawford of the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP) has been declared the winner for the Manchester Central constituency.

Crawford delivered a crushing blow to the incumbent Member of Parliament Peter Bunting who last year ran for the presidency of the People’s National Party (PNP).

Crawford won by 985 votes. She gained 8097 to Bunting’s 7112.

The JLP swept the 2020 general election winning 50 of the 63 constituencies.