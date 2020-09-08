PM HARRIS AND POLICE FORCE PAY FINAL RESPECTS TO CONSTABLE WAYNE MACCOU

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris and other dignitaries at the funeral service of the late Wayne Maccou.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 07, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris was among the scores of mourners who came out to pay their final respects to the late Wayne Maccou, a constable in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Mr. Maccou was laid to rest with full military honours on Saturday, September 05 during a funeral service held at the Zion Moravian Church in Basseterre.

In attendance at the service were His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W Tapley Seaton; Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty; the High Command of the Police Force, including Commissioner of Police Mr. Hilroy Brandy; past and present officers of the police force who served alongside Mr. Maccou, as well as his family and loved ones.

The scripture was read by Prime Minister Harris, who is also Minister of National Security. Before reading the scripture, Dr. Harris expressed his deepest sympathies to Mr. Maccou’s widow and the rest of his family.

Photo: Prime Minister Harris (left) during a visit to the home of the late Wayne Maccou (right) and his wife Donna Maccou (center) in June, 2019.

In paying his own tribute, the prime minister said, “I recall visiting him during his illness at his home with his wife and visiting him at the JNF Hospital and always Maccou came glowing with a smile. However difficult the pain, however difficult the circumstance, Maccou brought the best forward, and you left him knowing that he was ill but you couldn’t help but to notice that he tried to spare you some of his own agony.”

The honourable prime minister also laid a wreath at the final resting place of Mr. Maccou on behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The late Wayne Maccou passed away on Saturday, August 01, 2020 after a prolonged fight with cancer. Over his near 25-year career as a police officer, Constable Maccou worked in several units and departments within the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. His last posting was with the Special Services Unit (SSU).



