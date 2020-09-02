PM Harris Announces New Stimulus Payment For Unemployed Individuals

Sourced Information: SKNIS

Some 3,000 persons, who remain unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will benefit from further assistance from the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board in the month of September.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris, shared the good news last night (September 01) during this week’s edition of the Leadership Matters Virtual Series.

The contribution is timely as a large number of persons are confronted with additional costs this month. Back to School shopping is a key factor for increased local spending in September. Additionally, September is traditionally the peak time for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and persons are advised to stock up on essentials items and make safe their lives and property.

Prime Minister Harris appealed to the beneficiaries of the additional stimulus funds to ensure that they spend sensibly.

“Spend wisely. Not on frivolous consumerism but on essentials for life and living,” Dr Harris expressed. “… If there was ever a time to be prudent in our spending, it is now in this time of COVID-19.”

In March 2020, the government unveiled a stimulus package for persons whose income was impacted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was administered by the Social Security Board and provided up to $1,000 to persons who lost their employment, was laid off, or had reduced hours with earnings less than $1.000 per month. Registered self-employed persons also benefited from the initiative that was paid in March, April and June.

“I do care about the poor in our midst, our elderly who are in the twilight of their years, and are suffering hardships brought on through no fault of their own but because of COVID-19,” the prime minister said, adding that the global economy has been turned upside down.

He noted that this dreaded disease would eventually pass and prayed for God to continue guiding him with wisdom to steer the country back to prosperity.