PM HARRIS CONGRATULATES THE PREMIER OF BERMUDA ON HIS PARTY’S LANDSLIDE ELECTION VICTORY

Photo: Premier of Bermuda, Hon. David Burt.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 05, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has congratulated the Premier of Bermuda, the Honourable David Burt, on his re-election in the Thursday, October 01 elections, which his ruling Progressive Labour Party (PLP) won by a landslide, taking 30 of the 36 contested seats.

“Your victory displays the trust and commitment that your people continue to invest in your party and your policies,” Prime Minister Harris said in a congratulatory letter to Premier Burt.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister continued by saying, “It is my hope that this new term allows for greater clarity, renewed innovation, and ultimately, good success as you and your team work toward a better Bermuda.”

“I anticipate that your extended leadership continues to cultivate the pre-existing bonds of regional fraternity and engagement, as this pandemic continues to prove that indeed, no man is an island,” Dr. Harris added.

The Progressive Labour Party won 62.1% of the votes in Thursday’s election. The One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) received 32.2% while the Free Democratic Movement (FDM) won just 5.3% of the votes.

