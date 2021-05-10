1: Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris (2nd left front row) with from right, FSSO Lesroy Caines, Acting Chief Fire Officer Garfield Hodge, and FSSO Davron Clarke, pictured with the recruits who are seen in the background.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, May 9, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, on Sunday May 9 joined officers of the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services (SKNFRS) for a thanksgiving service at the Molineux Wesleyan Holiness Church ahead of a six-week training course for recruits.

“The Bible says in Proverbs 3:5-6, ‘In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He will direct thy path’,” said Acting Chief Fire Officer, Garfield Hodge. “So in marking our commencement of our six-week training, we came here to church today seeking God’s guidance and His protection and wisdom for the six-week training for our recruits of the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services and that is the whole purpose of us being here today.”

The training course opens on Monday May 10 at the Basseterre Fire Station. In attendance at the thanksgiving service whose sermon was delivered by Rev Ericsson Cumberbatch, who also serves as the Force’s Chaplain, was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr Osmond Petty.

The fifteen recruits were accompanied by the station head at the RLB Airport Fire Hall, Fire Sub Station Officer Lesroy Caines, who is the course coordinator, and Fire Sub Station Officer Davron Clarke, who is in charge of Tabernacle Fire Station and Sandy Point Fire Station.

“The recruits are drawn from all fire stations in the Federation, and would converge at the Basseterre Fire Station for the six-week course training where they will be formally trained,” said Acting Chief Fire Officer Hodge. “Prior to that they would have received top notch on-the job training, so they are just as good as trained but we need to make it formal.”

