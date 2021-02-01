PM Harris thanks cricket team and birthday-celebrant for participating in health walk

First Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk in 2021 participants pose for a group picture with Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris at the Ottley’s hardcourts after the successful walk on Saturday January 30.

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, January 31, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Overcast skies shortly before the first light of the day did not deter health-conscious walk enthusiasts from assembling at the bus stop in Bellevue Village, St. Kitts, on Saturday January 30 in readiness for the first Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk for Year 2021.

Regular walk participants welcomed members of the successful Molineux/Cayon Cricket Club (MCCC), who in the spirit of community bonding joined Prime Minister and the Area Parliamentary Representative Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on the now highly anticipated monthly health walk which he has been sponsoring since 2007.

Walk participation, clockwise from top: Prime Minister Harris (wearing a SKN Moves shirt), Mr Warren Thompson and Ms Giselle Procope, members of Molineux/Cayon Cricket Club, nine-year old Miss Sherika Mchayle.

Star of the walk was Ms Lucina Chapman of Clay Ghaut in Gingerland, Nevis, whose birthday was on the previous day (Friday January 29), but came dressed as a ‘Birthday Queen’. At the end of the walk Prime Minister Harris introduced her to the walk participants and asked them to sing the ‘Happy Birthday’ song but to omit the ‘how old are you’ part of the song, which they did lustily.

The assembled walkers were called to order by Chairman of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Mr Warren Thompson at 5:45 am, where he recognised the members of the Molineux/Cayon Cricket Club and hoped that they will be taking part in the walks on a regular basis. He then requested Pastor Glenville Mills to offer a word of prayer after which they set off at 5:50 am walking along the Island Main Road towards Ottley’s Village.

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, His Excellency Tom Lee, who is a regular participant, was among those who had assembled at the Bellevue bus stop for the walk. He was accompanied by members of the Taiwan Technical Mission in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Harris presents Ms Chapman with a birthday token (picture left); walk participants sing ‘Happy Birthday’ (top picture); Ms Chapman with PM Harris, Ambassador Tom Lee and other dignitaries (bottom picture).

Regular Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk participants who showed up yesterday included Permanent Secretaries Dr Deloris Stapleton-Harris of Health and Mr William Vincent Hodge of Education, Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly Ms Trevlyn Stapleton, and medical practitioner Dr Dail Crawford, among others.

Joining the participants at the end of the walk was Minister of Health, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, who congratulated them for taking their personal health seriously by taking part in the walk. Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walks are held under the umbrella of SKN Moves which is supported by the Federal Ministry of Health.

At the end of the walk Prime Minister Harris thanked members of the Molineux/Cayon Cricket Club (MCCC), who were led by their Manager Mr Steve Saunders and Coach, the legendary cricket player, Mr Noel Guishard. The team also included media practitioner Mr Loshaun Dixon who was last year awarded for being the most consistent player to practice.

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris (centre) is pictured with members of the Molineux/Cayon Cricket Club. Officials are Manager Mr Steve Saunders (2nd left) and Coach Mr Noel Guishard (4th right).

Also taking part were students from the various schools in the constituency and outside of the constituency, many who walked the entire route. Among them was nine-year old Miss Sherika Mchayle, a pupil at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux, who was the first of the junior walkers to arrive at the Ottley’s hardcourts – the finish point.

Birthday celebrant Ms Lucina Chapman, who is a farmer in Nevis, said: “My birthday day was yesterday the 29th of January, I am over here on my walk as usual with the Prime Minister, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, and I am still enjoying celebrating. I have been having a good time here with the Prime Minister and all the participants.”

Ms Chapman’s assurance was: “Next year (2022) my birthday will be on a Saturday – yesterday it was on a Friday. So next year it will be bigger and greater on a Saturday – the day of Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk.”

ENDS