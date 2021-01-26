PM HARRIS THANKS REVEREND HILTON JOSEPH FOR HIS YEARS OF SERVICE TO THE PEOPLE OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

Photo: Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris pictured with Mr. and Mrs. Joseph after a meeting at his office on Monday.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 26, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has personally thanked Reverend Hilton J. Joseph for his years of faithful service and strong leadership as a clergyman to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

This comes as Reverend Joseph, who now serves as the Superintendent of the Moravian Church St. Kitts Conference and as Pastor of the Zion and Bethel Pastorate, has accepted a call to serve as the pastor of the Spring Gardens Moravian Church in Antigua, effective March 01, 2021.

Reverend Joseph and Mrs. Joseph stopped by the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday, January 25 where Prime Minister Harris expressed his profound thanks to the reverend for all he has done over the years and extended to him his best wishes as he prepares to take up his next assignment.

Prime Minister Harris said, “I think you brought a sense of deep energy to the church and a level of enthusiasm among the membership and the worship sessions were quite enjoyable. And so, for all that you have been able to accomplish for the church family and for the country, your prayers of support for the Government and for the country, I want to record deepest appreciation and wish you all the very best in your new endeavours. May fond memories of our people and country long linger in your hearts.”

The senior member of the clergy has faithfully served the people of St. Kitts and Nevis since 2008. Reverend Joseph said he is happy that over those years he was able to positively impact the lives of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He added, “We are just humbled by the fact that we were able to interact on so many different levels across this nation, from the very high end to the very low end of the spectrum and we give God the glory, the praise and the honour. And so, Mr. Prime Minister we want to thank you, the Cabinet and the people of this great Federation for opening up your hearts and resources and just for the love shown to us.”

On a number of occasions, including last year’s ceremony to swear in the second term Team Unity administration, Reverend Joseph saw it fitting to lay his hands and anoint Prime Minister Harris, transferring the spirit and the blessings of the Almighty God to the nation’s leader.

Reverend Onita Samuel-Warner will serve as the Pastor of the Zion and Bethel Pastorate in St. Kitts while Reverend Erwin Warner will serve as the Acting Superintendent of the St. Kitts Conference. Both appointments take effect from March 01, 2021.

