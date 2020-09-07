PNP Picks Up Additional Seat: Buchanan Declared Winner

By: Staff Writer

The People’s National Party, (PNP) candidate, Luther Buchanan was declared the winner of the Westmoreland Eastern constituency after a name was pulled from a hat today (September 6) to break the tie resulting from yesterday’s final count.

Both candidates, the incumbent Buchanan and JLP’s Daniel Lawrence received 4,834 votes in the final count.

The win means that the PNP now has 15 parliamentary seats, to the JLP’s 48.

According to reports, the Jamaica Labour Party intends to file for a magisterial recount.