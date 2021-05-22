POLICE APPEALING FOR ASSISTANCE WITH INVESTIGATIONS INTO ROBBERY

By: Staff Writer

The Police on Nevis are investigating a report of an armed robbery that occurred at an establishment in Charlestown.

According to the Police, they received a report on May 17, 2021, that a man was robbed of a sum of money by an unknown masked assailant sometime after 10 p.m. while at the establishment, (the establishment wasn’t named).

The assailant was armed with what appeared to be a gun. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391 or their nearest Police Station.