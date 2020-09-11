POLICE BEGIN TRAINING PERSONS FOR COMPLIANCE AND QUARANTINE TASK FORCE

Photo: Facilitators at the Police Training School conducting in class and physical training sessions with the trainees.

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 10, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is currently conducting a two-week training course with close to 30 persons. These individuals will become part of the Compliance and Quarantine Task Force or be posted at approved quarantine sites as security personnel.

The training began on September 07 and is being held at the Police Training School in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

Quarantine has been seen as an effective way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the Federation. As a result, in preparation for the reopening of the borders, the government has approved additional designated sites where persons will be quarantined after entering the Federation.

The training is being facilitated by the instructors at the Police Training School and will cover the Quarantine Act, powers of observation, Common Law, Statute Law, customer service, disciplinary code, report writing, how to give evidence, mode of arrest, physical training and powers of arrest.

On Monday, Commandant of the Police Training School, Inspector Shorna Edwards, welcomed the trainees and implored them to prepare themselves mentally and physically in order to successfully complete the training.

“This is about placing security, other than Police Officers, at the COVID-19 quarantine sites …your task is going to be a difficult one, it’s going to be time consuming, there’s going to be some sort of hardship and the fact that you would have agreed to come here for the training, it means then you agree or accept what comes with the job,” she said.

The Police Force continues to work closely with the National COVID-19 Task Force to prevent the spread of COVID-19 locally and enforce the safety protocols that have been implemented.

