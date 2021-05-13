POLICE CAPTURE MAN ON THE RUN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 13, 2021 (RSCNPF): The man who entered the Federation on Tuesday without passing through a legal port of entry was apprehended by the Police Thursday morning.

He was found in a house in the Buckley’s Development area sometime after 3 a.m. on May 13, 2021. The search for the man began on May 11, after the Police received information about a fishing vessel landing at Lime Kiln Bay and an individual with a suitcase getting off the vessel and running into the Lime Kiln/Village area. The vessel was taken into custody by The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard. Investigations so far have revealed that it was stolen in Antigua and Barbuda on May 10.

The individual, who is a national of St. Kitts and Nevis, has been placed at a government-designated quarantine site under guard. The representative for The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force on the National COVID-19 Task Force, Superintendent Cromwell Henry, disclosed Thursday afternoon that the COVID-19 test result for the suspect was negative. He will be tested again at the end of fourteen (14) days.

— 30 —