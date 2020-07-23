POLICE FORCE MOURNS THE PASSING OF FORMER ACTING COMMISSIONER OF POLICE JOSEPH FRANCIS

Last Updated on July 23, 2020

FORMER ACTING COMMISSIONER OF POLICE JOSEPH FRANCIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 23, 2020 (RSCNPF): The High Command and rank and file of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is mourning the loss of former Acting Commissioner of Police, Joseph Francis. He passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020.

He acted as Commissioner of Police from 1979 to 1980, but served in law enforcement with honour and distinction for just over 25 years. He was recruited at the age of 19 and first served with the Leeward Islands Police Force.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy has expressed his condolences to the family of the late Joseph Francis on behalf of the Force. He noted his significant contribution to policing in the Federation and the Leeward Islands. Commissioner Brandy disclosed that from what he has learned of the former Acting Commissioner, his dedication to service was admirable and truly a model for other Officers to emulate.

— 30 —

Advertisements