POLICE INVESTIGATING CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING DEATH OF STONEY HILL MAN

Sourced Photo of Veon Sutton

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2021 (RSCNPF): Sometime after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, the Police responded to a report which led them to discover the motionless body of a man along a bay at Bath Village.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Veon Sutton of Stoney Hill. The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced him dead. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit visited and processed the scene. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone who might have any information in relation to this incident to call the Violent Crimes Unit (Nevis) at 469-5269 or 663-5414, the Charlestown Police Station at 469-5391 or their nearest Police Station.

― 30 —