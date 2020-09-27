POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH OF WOMAN IN STONEFORT HEIGHTS PROJECT

Sourced Photo of Sandra Adams taken from Social Media.

St. Kitts Police are investigating the death of 59-year-old Sandra Adams who was found dead in her home yesterday Saturday 26, September 2020.

According to the Police, they responded to a call from Emergency Medical Service Personnel from Adams’s home in Stonefort Heights Project.

Upon their arrivalAdams was found unresponsive in her room with a cord wrapped around her neck. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and investigations into the matter are ongoing. Personnel from the Forensic Unit visited and processed the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out shortly to determine the exact cause of death.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest Police Station.