POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL INCIDENT AT SEA

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 01, 2020 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating a fatal incident at sea which involved a 17-year-old male.

Police investigations into the matter are currently underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. However, investigations so far have revealed that sometime after 2 p.m. on August 31, the 17-year-old was at Gallows Bay in Charlestown when he experienced difficulties at sea. Efforts by members of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. The District Medical Doctor arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead. Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the area.

An autopsy will be performed shortly to determine the exact cause of death.



— 30 —

