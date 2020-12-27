POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL INCIDENT IN DIEPPE BAY

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 27, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a fatal incident that occurred in Dieppe Bay.

The Police received a report of a body being found in the Dieppe Bay Cemetery at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020. They responded and upon arrival the motionless body of 54-year-old Bevinton Francis was found laying on the ground with what appeared to be multiple wounds to the head. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that Francis, who lived nearby, was on his way home when he was attacked by an unknown assailant.

The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced him dead. Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. An autopsy will be performed on the body to determine the exact cause of death.

The Police are making an appeal to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, the Dieppe Bay Police Station at 465-7261, their nearest Police Station or the crime hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

