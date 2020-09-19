POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT IN BASSETERRE



Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 18, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at the Customs Department in Bird Rock on September 17, 2020.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at the Department sometime after 1 p.m. Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that 21-year-old Andrew Douglas, who was a Customs Officer at the Department, received a single gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the JNF General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear and investigations into the matter are ongoing. Personnel from the Forensic Unit visited and processed the scene. An autopsy is expecting to be carried out shortly to determine the exact cause of death.

The Police are appealing to persons who might have information regarding this incident to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468 or the nearest Police Station.



— 30 —–