POLICE INVESTIGATING FATAL SHOOTING INCIDENT IN NEWTOWN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 01, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Police responded to a report of a shooting incident in Newtown sometime after 6 p.m. Upon arrival, they met the motionless body of 24-year-old Leon Phillip of La Guerite laying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

The District Medical Officer visited the scene and pronounced him dead. Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

Persons with information regarding this matter are urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit by dialing 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707 where information can be given anonymously.

— 30 —