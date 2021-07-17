Travis Clarke alias “Shaggy” of Newcastle

By: Staff Writer

An investigation has been launched into the death of 36-year-old Travis ‘Shaggy’ Clarke of Newcastle who was fatally shot along Happy Hill Drive in Charlestown yesterday, Friday 16 July, 2021.

Detectives were called to the scene sometime after 3 p.m. and upon arrival, they found Clarke’s motionless body laying in the main road.

According to the police:

Preliminary investigations so far have revealed that the victim was seated on a step in the Happy Hill Drive area when an armed assailant pursued him and shot him several times. Clarke ran and eventually collapsed. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Additional reports also indicate that the armed assailant threatened a female driver who was also in the area and took possession of her vehicle in which he made his escape.

Tow Truck with recovered vehicle.

The jeep was recovered by the Police early Saturday morning (July 17) from Indian Castle.

Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit processed the scene and several items of evidential value were taken into custody.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Hotline at 707 or contact the Charlestown Police Station by dialing 469-5391.