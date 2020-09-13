POLICE INVESTIGATING ROAD TRAFFIC FATALITY IN SADDLERS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 13, 2020 (RSCNPF): Police are investigating a road fatality that occurred in Saddlers on September 12, 2020.

It involved motor truck P8191 which is owned and was being driven by Vincent Richards of Cayon and motorcycle P9391 which is owned and was being driven by O’Neil Doyling of Saddlers.

The circumstances are that at about 4:40 p.m., Richards was traveling along the Island Main Road from Saddlers to St. Paul’s. When he got in the vicinity of the public bath, Doyling came out of a side road by the bath in front of the truck and continued driving. Richards swerved and lost control of the vehicle which caused it to run into a nearby shed and flip on its side. Jimmy Jules of St. Paul’s, who was a passenger on the back of the truck, was flung from the vehicle as a result.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jules was pronounced dead on the scene by the District Medical Officer. Four other passengers and Richards were taken to the JNF General hospital via ambulance. Maverick Morris of St. Paul’s sustained a broken arm, and was treated and discharged along with Richards and 1 other passenger. Akimba Francis of St. Paul’s and Omar Browne of Dieppe Bay remain warded at the hospital with bruises about their bodies.

Doyling is being sought by Police to assist with the investigation into the matter which is ongoing. He is asked to report to the Dieppe Bay Police Station or the nearest Police Station.

— 30 —